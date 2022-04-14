ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: New SLU coach Rebecca Tillett is ready

By Tom Ackerman
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- Rebecca Tillett was introduced Wednesday as the new women’s basketball coach at Saint Louis University, becoming the eighth head coach in the program’s history.

Tillett spent the last four years at Longwood University, taking that program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance and leading the Lancers to their first NCAA Tournament victory.

Tillett inherited a Longwood squad that was just 31-119 in the five seasons prior to her arrival. She turned the Lancers into a postseason team in just her third year.

This past season's 22-12 overall record stands as Longwood’s best in its Division I era.

Prior to Longwood, Tillett worked at Navy in 2014-15, earning a promotion to recruiting coordinator in 2016-17 and associate head coach in 2017-18.

Prior to coaching collegiately, Tillett amassed a 166-72 overall record in a 10-year tenure with Virginia high schools.

Tillett earned her bachelor’s degree from The College of William & Mary in 1999, finishing her collegiate playing career that season as team captain.

After SLU introduced Tillett to the public, she spent some time at Chaifetz Arena with KMOX, discussing her mission to empower women, teach the game of basketball and connect with the St. Louis community. You can hear that interview in the audio file above.

