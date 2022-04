The Oregon Ducks reunion in New York has occurred off the court, but Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally won’t be together on the court until 2023. New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb announced Sabally, who the team selected with the No. 5 pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft, will miss the upcoming season due to injury. The 6-foot-5 forward aggravated her right knee, which has twice required surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament, early last season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO