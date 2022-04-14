ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Clearview Federal Credit Union hosting free, contactless Shred Day events in honor of Earth Day

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
11 Cares Clearview

11 Cares partner, Clearview Federal Credit Union is hosting free, contactless Shred Day events at several of their financial centers in honor of Earth Day.

Each Shred Day will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is limited to household shredding only and is open to the public. Maximum of four 50 lb. boxes per household and each box must be able to be handled by one person.

Friday, April 22 – Moon Township Financial Center, 8805 University Blvd. Moon Township, PA 15108

Saturday, April 23 – Center Township Financial Center, 210 Golfview Dr. Monaca, Center PA 15061

Saturday. April 23 – Lower Burrell Financial Center, 3271 Leechburg Rd. Lower Burrell, PA 15068

They will also be having a free electronics donation drive for Computer Reach.

Accepted items:

  • Laptop computers
  • Desktop computers
  • Flat-panel monitors
  • Keyboards
  • Mice
  • Networking devices
  • Computer bags
  • Computer wires
  • Computer speakers

Not accepted:

  • Printers
  • CRT monitors
  • Televisions
  • Telephones
  • Fax machines
  • Loose internal computer components
  • Scrap metal
  • Household appliances

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

