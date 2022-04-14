Mississippi State adds former Louisville forward Ramani Parker out of transfer portal

Louisville's Ramani Parker (0) drives in next to Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (34) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — Sam Purcell has his second transfer portal addition in as many days. Former Louisville forward Ramani Parker has signed with Mississippi State, the team announced Thursday.

Parker has three years of eligibility remaining as she redshirted her freshman season in 2019-20. She spent three years at Louisville where Purcell was an assistant before being hired at Mississippi State last month.

At 6-foot-4-inches, she's a welcome addition to an MSU squad which ended last season with just one active player taller than 6 feet.

Parker saw limited action in her two seasons taking the floor for the Cardinals. She appeared in 31 total contests with no starts, averaging two points per game in her career.

Parker is a native of Fresno, California, where she attended Montverde Academy. She was a four-star prospect and the No. 99 overall recruit according to espnW.

Parker's addition leaves Purcell with four scholarship spots available. The team signed former Florida State guard Kourtney Weber on Wednesday.