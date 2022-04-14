ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

34th Knowledge Bowl Awards

By Stuart Rucker
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, WREG hosts the Knowledge Bowl competition showcasing the bright and talented students in our area. Today, we are presenting more than $100,000 in individual awards ranging from $100 up to $7500 scholarships for the grand champions.

WREG would like to thank our various sponsors who have provided over five million dollars in scholarships over thirty-four years of competition.

We wanted to acknowledge the schools that competed this year:

  • Arlington High School
  • Bartlett High School
  • Briarcrest Christian High School
  • Brighton High School
  • Center Hill High School
  • Christian Brothers High School
  • Collierville High School
  • Craigmont High School
  • DeSoto Central High School
  • Evangelical Christian School
  • First Assembly Christian School
  • Germantown High School
  • Hernando High School
  • Houston High School
  • Hutchison School
  • Kingsbury High School
  • Lausanne Collegiate School
  • Lewisburg High School
  • Memphis Homeschooling Education Association
  • Millington Central High School
  • Munford High School
  • Southaven High School
  • St. Benedict at Auburndale
  • West Memphis Christian School
  • White Station High School
  • Whitehaven High School

The University of Memphis has generously allotted more than $30,000 for scholarships. In round two, the University offered $500 scholarships to students who finished the competition in this round.

The Elite Eight teams were:

  • Bartlett High School
  • Briarcrest Christian School
  • DeSoto Central High School
  • Hernando High School
  • Lausanne Collegiate School
  • Millington Central High School
  • Southaven High School
  • St. Benedict at Auburndale

The final four teams who finished the third round will receive individual cash awards of $375. The final four teams this year are:

  • Arlington High School
  • Evangelical Christian School
  • Houston High School
  • Hutchinson School

This year’s semi-finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Each team member will receive this award. The semi-finalists this year are:

  • Center Hill High School
  • Christian Brothers High School
Beverly Robertson

The runner-up in the 34th Knowledge Bowl tournament is Collierville High School . Each team member will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

This year’s grand champion for the 2021-2022 Knowledge Bowl is White Station High School . Each member of the team will receive a $7,500 scholarship to the college of their choice.

This year’s guest speaker is Beverly Robertson, who was named as one of the USA TODAY’s “ Women of the Century ” in 2020. She serves as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

WREG would to thank our sponsors below:

WREG

WREG

