Is Rupert Murdoch the Most Dangerous Man in the World?

Click here to read the full article. “Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” former Disney kingpin Bob Iger says of today’s news media business.
“Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” the now-retired executive said on the latest “Media” episode of Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart that dropped Thursday
“I think if you are looking overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” Iger added, never naming names but clearly leaning towards massive Disney...
Comments / 0