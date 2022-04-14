Mark McKinnon and the Circus of American Politics

On today’s show, we start with 10 Good Minutes on the extremely funny and very chaotic saga of Elon Musk vs. Twitter. Last week, Musk bought enough Twitter shares to become the company’s largest individual shareholder. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would become a board member. Then, Musk tweeted a bunch of embarrassing things about Twitter, suggesting the platform was “dying” and that its headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would not be a board member. What is happening?! Casey Newton, the author of the Platformer newsletter, joins the show to share his reporting and speculation. Part of their conversation has been excerpted below.

