Pat Dale obituary

Pat Dale with her daughter Anne. Pat had 12 children through birth and adoption and provided a loving home to dozens of others

My grandma Pat Dale, who has died aged 89, was a loving mother to more than 60 children and served her community, locally and beyond.

She was born Patricia Knight in Salford, Greater Manchester, the third of four children of Winifred (nee Kelly), a full-time mother who did voluntary work for the British Legion, and Joe Knight, who had a variety of jobs and in later years was a driving instructor. After leaving St Gilbert’s elementary school in Eccles at the age of 14, she had various jobs, including at WH Smith and Turners Asbestos, and in 1951 married a fellow leader in the local scout group, George Dale, who was a plant-hire manager in Manchester.

Pat and George had 12 children through birth and adoption, and provided a loving home for dozens more through fostering. All the children were on an equal footing. They remember Lake District holidays, catering boxes of Creme Eggs, and a dinner table that somehow magically accommodated however many needed feeding. She kept in touch with her whole family – via phone calls, letters and birthday cards, and, most importantly, the open-door policy at her home, which was regularly utilised.

Pat was a valued member of St Matthew’s RC church in Eccles, putting her faith into action through good works, running bring-and-buy fundraisers. She continued to lead Guides and Scouts. One of her favourite sayings was: “A Girl Guide has courage and is cheerful in all difficulties.” It worked for her, too.

Pat enjoyed opportunities to travel, visiting her eldest brother in the US, seeing her children working abroad, from Kenya to Mauritius, and trips to Rome, Israel and Palestine. Closer to home, she made friends wherever she went, using train journeys to knit and invite conversation. She once wrote to Nigel Farage, informing him in no uncertain terms that the country has lots of space for all who need refuge.

Pat had time for everyone and there was always plenty of soup and apple crumble to go round. She never thought highly of herself for all the good she did, instead seeing it as a privilege to be a part of others’ lives.

George died in 2013. Pat was predeceased by her children Bernard, Michael and Anne. She is survived by her other children as well as her younger brother, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.