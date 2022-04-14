ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters To Make History As NYC's Largest All-Electric Skyscraper

By Justine Golata
Located at 270 Park Avenue , the 1,388-foot, 60-story headquarters will surpass the highest standards in sustainability as NYC’s largest all-electric skyscraper.

Foster + Partners’ design sets the state-of-the-art skyscraper to operate with net zero emissions, relying on 100% renewable energy from NYS hydroelectric plants, among supplying extraordinary indoor air quality.

Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners

The groundbreaking building will span across 2.5 million square-feet, housing up to 14,000 employees. The design will offer 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level than the previous outdated facility, featuring wider sidewalks, more green space, and a large public plaza on Madison Avenue.

“With our new headquarters, JPMorgan Chase is making a long-term investment in our business and New York City’s future while ensuring that we operate in a highly efficient and world-class environment for the 21st century,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase.

Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners

Additional sustainable features in the biophilic design as per the press release will include:

  • Intelligent building technology that uses sensors, AI and machine learning systems to predict, respond and adapt to energy needs.
  • Advanced water storage and reuse systems to reduce water usage by more than 40%.
  • Triple pane glazing on the façade and automatic solar shades connected to HVAC systems for greater energy efficiency.
  • Outdoor terraces featuring natural green space and plantings.
Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners

With hopes to be a leading example of flexible and collaborative infrastructure for the 21st century workplace, JPMorgan Chase has partnered with Dr. Joseph Allen, Director of Harvard University’s Healthy Buildings program, Dr. Deepak Chopra, wellness expert, and Union Square Hospitality Group’s Danny Meyer.

Their efforts will provide 50% more communal spaces and 25% more volume of space per person in the headquarters design, along with a modern food hall, health and wellness center, and more.

Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners

Joseph Allen, Associate Professor and Director of the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and CEO of 9 Foundations noted: “This building sets new standards of excellence for healthy building in New York City and around the world.”

Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners

Learn more about the new headquarters here .

