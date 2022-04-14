ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pocola, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Hackett Huntington... Bonanza Midland... Cameron Excelsior... Washburn Burnville... Fort Chaffee Jenny Lind... Rock Island Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Liberty This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Pike, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE AND HOT SPRING COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mountain Pine to Rockwell to 6 miles southeast of Lofton to near DeGray Lake State Park to Amity, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Perla Lonsdale... Gum Springs in Clark County Meyers... Lake Ouachita State Park Lofton... Rockwell DeGray Lake State Park... Hot Springs Memorial Field Halfway... Richwoods This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CLARK...SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS...GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 558 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Ouachita State Park to near Piney in Garland County to Lofton to 7 miles southeast of Meyers to near Glenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Norman Perla... Lonsdale Gum Springs in Clark County... Meyers Jessieville... Lake Ouachita State Park Lofton... Rockwell DeGray Lake State Park... Hot Springs Memorial Field This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Lawrence FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AL AND SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Sequoyah; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 718 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Okay, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Fort Gibson... Okay Braggs... Cherokee Landing State Park Sequoyah State Park... Pumpkin Center Lake Tenkiller State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxford, Cambridge, Denmark, Abbeville, Keel, Altus, Burt and Lafayette Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 10:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. HAVRE DE GRACE MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.2 1.8 1.6 1.0 Minor 16/10 PM 3.2 0.8 1.1 1.0 None 17/11 AM 3.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 None 17/11 PM 1.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5 None 18/12 PM 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 None 19/12 AM 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.5 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
