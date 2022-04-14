Bayonne council battles over agenda items targeting MOTBY redevelopment deal

As Weehawken ends its weekly COVID-19 updates, few restrictions remain in place from the pandemic. According to Mayor Richard Turner, many things have returned to normal. “Since the positivity rate of the omicron variant has been drastically reduced, all township activities have returned to normal operations, and operating restrictions have been largely eliminated,” Turner said joint statement with the township council and Township Manager Gio Ahmad in the final COVID-19 update from the township on April 1, published in both English and Spanish.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO