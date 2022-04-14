ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne council battles over agenda items targeting MOTBY redevelopment deal

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 1 day ago
The Bayonne City Council caucus meeting on April 13, usually benign and procedural, devolved into a debate on meeting procedures between council members who are running against each other in the upcoming May 10 municipal election. The conversation was sparked regarding agenda items pertaining to a redevelopment agreement for...

Bayonne council pushes off vote again on hospital eminent domain ordinances

The Bayonne City Council has again postponed a vote on two ordinances that would condemn the property of Bayonne Medical Center through eminent domain. CarePoint Health has been selling its assets, including Bayonne Medical Center. In November of 2019, Avery Eisenreich, owner of nursing home operator Alaris Health, purchased the property, including the grounds and building, of Bayonne Medical Center.
BAYONNE, NJ
Bayonne council nixes Ashe-Nadrowski public comment ordinance

City Clerk Madelene Medina (left) and City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski (right) at the March 16 meeting. Photos by Daniel Israel. The Bayonne City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have allowed public comment on ordinances after the first reading, regardless of any action taken by the council prior to second reading. The ordinance, proposed by City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, was shot down after some debate by the council.
BAYONNE, NJ
BAYONNE BRIEFS

Peter Mahalson, 86 years of age, presented Mayor Davis and the City of Bayonne a handmade wooden model of Bayonne City Hall on March 17. Photo courtesy of the city. Bayonne is mourning the sudden death of long-time Bayonne firefighter Otto Weber on March 11, including Mayor James Davis and Fire Chief Keith Weaver who offered their condolences to the family. Weber was a member of Tower Ladder 2, Group 3, and a 22-year veteran of the Bayonne Fire Department. Weber died at his home in the Ramtown section of Howell Township.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hoboken Council adopts regulations for cannabis stores

The Hoboken City Council reunited at City Hall on Wednesday for their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began. In front of a full house, the council voted to adopt new cannabis regulations, and stipulations as to how the local rent increase moratorium will end. New cannabis rules adopted. The...
HOBOKEN, NJ
North Bergen will use ARP money for further sewer improvements

North Bergen is moving to make more sewer improvements using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The North Bergen Board of Commissioners have voted to adopt an ordinance appropriating $265,000 of the ARP funds for sewer infrastructure and drainage improvements at 71st Street. The board voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance at its April 6 meeting.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Ashe-Nadrowski outlines her plan for redevelopment in Bayonne

As she trades blows with Mayor James Davis over certain redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY), City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski has laid out her plan for redevelopment in the city. Incumbent Mayor James Davis, whom Ashe-Nadrowski is running against in the May...
BAYONNE, NJ
Neil Carroll
Agenda — Beardstown City Council, March 22

BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session by 7 p.m. today in City Hall at 105 W. Third St. The meeting will be preceded by a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are:. Discussion of an ordinance providing for a...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
Burlington City Council votes on housing, transportation items

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors worked early into Tuesday morning, voting on three issues WCAX News has been following for weeks. Three big items were on the agenda Monday night. An override veto failed on a short-term rental ordinance, moving forward with homeless shelter pods passed and a bike lane that will remove 40 parking spaces in the Old North End passed after lengthy deliberation.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Bayonne council adopts one PILOT agreement, postpones others

The Bayonne City Council approved one financial agreement in March, but again postponed a number of others to its upcoming April meeting. As the May 10 municipal election approaches, the agreements have been a focal point of discussion. Reusing former Mount Carmel school. The council has adopted a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement...
BAYONNE, NJ
Secaucus extends outdoor dining until November

The Secaucus Town Council has unanimously approved a resolution extending the period in which local establishments can provide outdoor dining. The council previously adopted a resolution allowing food or beverage establishments in town to use the outdoor dining since June 15, 2020, through the use of “Temporary Outdoor Dining Special Event Permits”
Weehawken ends COVID-19 updates

Weehawken is ending it’s COVID-19 weekly updates. The move comes after the township has been seeing near-zero cases of the virus and high rates of vaccination. Mayor Richard Turner announced the decision at the March 23 meeting of the Weehawken Township Council. The council met in person at Town Hall at 400 Park Avenue and also remotely.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Weehawken lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, but keeps testing and vaccination sites

As Weehawken ends its weekly COVID-19 updates, few restrictions remain in place from the pandemic. According to Mayor Richard Turner, many things have returned to normal. “Since the positivity rate of the omicron variant has been drastically reduced, all township activities have returned to normal operations, and operating restrictions have been largely eliminated,” Turner said joint statement with the township council and Township Manager Gio Ahmad in the final COVID-19 update from the township on April 1, published in both English and Spanish.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Mayor Steve Fulop is a Hypocrite

Mayor Steve Fulop hypocritically takes the Jersey City Board of Education to task for approving the close to one billion dollar school budget. The primary focus of the mayor’s disapproval was the $1,600 school tax increase for homeowners and the “bloated salaries of district leadership.”. It’s rather incongruous...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ribbon-Cutting for the Wellness Group of Bayonne

Elected officials joined healthcare professionals for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wellness Group of Bayonne. Located previously on Broadway, the Wellness Group is located now at 116-120 LeFante Way at South Cove Commons Mall. The group includes four chiropractors (Dr. Maris Stella Fraga, Dr. Michael Acanfora, Dr. Charles Gonzales, and Dr. Noah DeKoyer); two acupuncturists (Cathey Baier and Teresa Knott); one physical therapist (Dr. Fnu Kamakshi); and one medical doctor (Dr. Gary Sen). The elected officials at the event were Assemblyman Will Sampson, Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa. Dee Dee Bottino represented the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Janet Coviello, Lisha Smerda and Renata Swierzbinksi represented the Chamber of Commerce. The Easter Bunny also took part in the ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Dr. Maris Stella Fraga.
BAYONNE, NJ
