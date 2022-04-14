ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

By KSBY Staff
 1 day ago
The Vice President of the United States will be making a stop on the Central Coast next week.

Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

Few details about her trip have been released, but government officials say she will meet with members of the Unites States Space Force and Space Command.

“She will receive briefings on their work advancing our national security and will deliver remarks,” according to a media advisory.

KSBY will be there Monday for her visit.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has visited the base.

In 2019, then Vice President Mike Pence visited Vandenberg to talk trade and space.

