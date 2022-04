Before Jordan Davis hears his name called in late April’s NFL Draft, he celebrated his status as a Georgia Bulldogs legend one more time. Davis ran a 4.78 40-yard dash for NFL scouts, and has proven time and time again that he’s a freak of nature. Expected to be a first-round pick in just a few short weeks, he was honored again for his performance in Georgia’s National Championship-winning season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO