WWII ship USS The Sullivans partially sinking at Buffalo Naval Park

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 58. Morning shower, then cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE NOTORIOUS PARKWAY BRIDGE: This photo from 1986 is just one example of a familiar sight in Central New York: A truck that’s crashed into the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The 10-foot, 9-inch-tall has become a regional punchline – a piece of the cultural identity that separates locals from out-of-towners. It’s inspired memes, countless jokes and even a line of t-shirts. But little is known about its origins. Why does it sit so low over such a busy road? Why is it so dang durable? And whose bright idea was it to put it there in the first place? (File photo, Stephen D. Cannerelli)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO