Buffalo, NY

WWII ship USS The Sullivans partially sinking at Buffalo Naval Park

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A decommissioned World War II-era destroyer docked near downtown Buffalo in New York was taking on water and listing perilously on Thursday. Crews were working to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking at its berth at the Buffalo and Erie...

BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
