ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Joe Manganiello talks about his dog Bubbles, who adores him and hates his wife

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uL8VF_0f9SEkb600

Joe Manganiello is one of the guests of the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show . He appeared in an episode guest-hosted by Tiffany Haddish and tWitch , with the three playing games and talking about Bubbles , Joe and Sofia Vergara ’s adorable dog.

RELATED:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate their 6-year wedding anniversary apart: ‘I love and miss you’

Sofía Vergara posts sweet tribute to husband Joe Manganiello on 45th his birthday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjOMm_0f9SEkb600 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Joe was in the show alongside tWitch and Tiffany Haddish.

tWitch opened the conversation by discussing Joe and Sofia Vergara’s dog Bubbles, who apparently loves Joe but hates Sofia. “It’s gotten a little bit better, I think,” said Manganiello of the relationship between Bubbles and Sofia. He then explained how he met Bubbles and their immediate connection. “She wanted a dog,” said Joe. “She had all of her cousins, her girlfriends over. And as soon as I walked out – I didn’t want a dog, I forgot that we were even doing it. And she yelled out ‘Come meet the dog.’” Joe said, explaining that he had never had a pet and that he was afraid Bubbles was just going to yap and drive him crazy. “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me. I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘get away from us. This is my man now,’” he said. They then showed photos of Bubbles going on trips with him and even attending Awards Shows while on his lap.

“Do you think that Bubbles loves you so much cause you played a werewolf?” asked Tiffany, referencing one of Joe’s most famous roles in the TV show “True Blood.”“I think we have a mutual understanding of each other,” said Joe.

Joe also discussed becoming friends with D.B. Weiss , one of the creators of “Game of Thrones,” who is also his Dungeons & Dragons buddy. “What were you like in high school?” asked tWitch, prompting Joe to relay his experiences with sports and geeky tabletop games. “I was the captain of the football team, basketball team, volleyball team, I played sports year-round,” he said. “But on the weekends I made movies. I had a group of friends who I shot movies with.”

Thanks to his involvement with Dungeons & Dragons he now stars in “ Metal Lords ,” the new Netflix movie, which was produced by Weiss.

Comments / 8

Related
ComicBook

Puppy From Betty White Oscar's Tribute Adopted by John Travolta and His Son

Betty White's Oscar tribute led to John Travolta and his son adopting a puppy. During The Academy Awards, the entire house took a second to remember the Golden Girls star as she was featured in the In Memoriam segment. As a part of White's work during her career, she tried to help animal causes whenever possible. That led to Jamie Lee Curtis holding a tiny pup named Mac & Cheese on-stage. They were looking for a home for the dog. Travolta's youngest son Ben is going to be taking care of Mac for the time being. The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of their new trio on Instagram and social media couldn't get enough of it.
PETS
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Sofía Vergara
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
D.b. Weiss
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Sofia Vergara
HollywoodLife

Kate Winslet’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children & Their Dads

The gorgeous Oscar winner has three amazing children with three different men. Find out all about Kate’s big brood here!. Kate Winslet has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood that some actors could only dream of. The 46-year-old British beauty came on the scene in 1994’s Heavenly Creatures before taking over as the queen of the world three years later in Titanic. Along the way to becoming one of the most sought-after thespians, she picked up an Academy Award as Best Actress for 2008’s The Reader. She also has a couple of Emmys as well for Midred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dungeons Dragons#The Ellen Degeneres Show
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy