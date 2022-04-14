ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria Is Radiating Joy in This Sun-Kissed New Swimsuit Photo With 3-Year-Old Son Santiago

By Kristyn Burtt
 1 day ago
After spending the weekend at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Miami, Eva Longoria and her family are officially on spring break. She’s been sharing photos from her warm, tropical locale and it looks like she’s having a blast spending quality time with her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago Enrique, 3.

Wearing a simple, but gorgeous, white one-piece swimsuit , Longoria looks glowing as she stares right into the camera with a warm smile. Santiago stands in her lap, looking joyfully off in the distance while sporting a very stylish flora shirt and shorts set. The 47-year-old actress captioned the adorable snapshot, “Summer where are you? We are ready!!!!”

Longoria relishes motherhood and believes that having him at the age of 43 made her a better parent . She also made sure to take good care of herself after she had Santiago, which meant not leaning into the “negativity” new moms sometimes fall into postpartum. “We’re so hard on our bodies as women,” she exclusively told SheKnows. “I think when your body hears that negativity, it could be toxic. Words create emotional poison , so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body.”

She took her time easing her body back into movement when she was ready, not caving into societal expectations. “After I had my baby, I was in no rush to work out,” Longoria explained. “I was in no hurry to get back into shape I was like, thank you so much body for creating the love of my life.”

