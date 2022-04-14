ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Bush, 40, says it was 'divine' that she went into labor 'almost six weeks early' because it meant she gave birth to daughter Cora at Maine hospital named after her grandmother

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

Barbara Bush has opened up about the shock of giving birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia, 'almost six weeks early' during a visit to Maine, saying it was 'incredibly meaningful' to visit her baby girl at the hospital named after her late grandmother.

The new mom and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their first child on September 27, 2021, at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, near the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport.

Barbara, 40, reflected on her daughter's early arrival while speaking to People during a joint interview with her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, to promote their upcoming children's book, 'The Superpower Sisterhood.'

The proud mom also shared a new photo of herself and her now six-month-old daughter, Cora, wearing matching dresses that was taken by photographer Laura Foote.

Barbara Bush, 40, opened up about welcoming her daughter, Cora Georgia, 'almost six weeks early' during a new interview with People 
The new mom and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their first child on September 27, 2021, at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine 

Barbara had planned on giving birth in New York, but baby Cora surprised them. The newborn spent about four weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital named after former First Lady Barbara Bush.

'She was premature and very healthy,' she told the magazine. ''She just needed some help figuring out the basics like breathing and getting stronger to be able to do those things on her own.'

The CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corp said she and her husband 'had no idea' that the NICU was named after her namesake grandmother, who passed away in 2018.

'I went there to go visit her and looked over on the wall, and it said Barbara Bush Children's Hospital,' she recalled. 'So, in many ways, it felt divine that she was born in Maine near where we were married and where we have so many memories as a family. Then I felt how poignant and meaningful it was in a place that meant something to my grandmother.'

While the first-time parents were overjoyed, she explained they were completely unprepared and didn't even have a car seat to bring their daughter home in.

Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, flew out to Maine the day after her niece was born and made multiple Target runs to get diapers and other necessary items for the new parents 
Cora spent four weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and her parents visited her daily (pictured). Barbara said they 'had no idea' the NICU was named after her grandmother
The couple took their daughter home on October 15, with Cora sound asleep in her carrier as they loaded her into their car

Jenna flew out to Maine the day after her niece was born and made multiple Target runs to get diapers and other necessary items while helping them set up a nursery in Maine.

Barbara and Craig visited the hospital daily before they brought their bundle of joy home on October 15, with Cora sound asleep in her carrier as they loaded her into their car.

She shared that they spent the month of January with her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, before moving back home.

Barbara described Cora as being a 'cute chunky little babe' and called her husband a 'wonderful dad,' saying they take their daughter everywhere with them.

'On her six-month birthday, two little bottom teeth popped through, which was very cute,' she added. 'But I think my favorite milestones are of her smiling, going in the morning to wake her up, and her giggling... She is incredibly joyful.'

Barbara (pictured with her daughter) celebrated her 40h birthday with Jenna in November 
Jenna said her children, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, are 'totally obsessed' with Cora. She added that two-year-old Hal 'prays for baby Cora every single night'
Baby Cora is the fourth grandchild of former President George W. Bush, 75, and his wife Laura, 75. Barbara said she spent the whole month of January with her parents before moving home

Jenna has three children of her own — Mila, eight, Poppy, six, and Hal, two — with her husband, Henry Hager, and she said they are all smitten with their baby cousin.

'My kids are totally obsessed [with Cora],' she told People. 'To watch them fall in love with this baby has been the most beautiful gift. Hal's only two, but he prays for baby Cora every single night.'

She added: 'I think that's what Barbara and I envisioned as little girls in some ways. To watch it come true is so special.'

The twins' new children's book is about a young girl named Emma, who becomes friends with two sets of sisters that moved to her neighborhood. Together, they realize special talents are like superpowers.

Barbara was pregnant with Cora when they wrote the story, and she paid tribute to her daughter in their joint dedication.

'To our daughters — may you use your powers to empower others,' they wrote.

