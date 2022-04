KINGWOOD — The promoter of the Yonderville Music & Arts Festival told Preston County officials Wednesday that he wants to work with them on the 2022 event. Yonderville has been held at Marvin’s Mountaintop outside Masontown since 2019. (It was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.) This year’s festival will be June 30 to July 3, and promoter Maxwell Stone said that he hopes it is the largest yet.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO