ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Chick-Fil-A coming to Harvest Town Center

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Chick-Fil-A will be coming to the future Harvest Town Center, Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston announced Wednesday. Harvest Town Center will be a mixed-use development on the northwest corner...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Southern California is under scrutiny for causing constant traffic and safety issues caused by its drive-thru line. The line at the restaurant’s drive-thru has caused a chronic adverse traffic impact that has blocked nearby streets, sidewalks, disabled parking spots and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Argyle, TX
Government
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
DFW Community News

Increased gas odor reported throughout southern Denton County

There is a higher than normal gas odor being reported Thursday in Flower Mound and throughout southern Denton County due to over-pressurized lines. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly Argyle Fire District — said in an email toresidents that it has been experiencing an increase in call volume over the smell of gas from buildings around its service area. Crews have not located any hazardous levels of natural gas on the calls, only the mercaptan odorant.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Harvest Town Center#Etj#The Metroport Chamber
Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas weekend events: Highway 80 sale, farmers market opening and beekeeping class

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:. Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: The annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale stretches 395 miles with vendors selling antiques, clothing, toys, books, furniture and much more. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Road in Big Sandy with signs directing shoppers to other vendors.
Daily Leader

Grow a Giving Garden to give back to your community this summer

PONTIAC — Be inspired to give back to those in need this summer! University of Illinois Extension in Livingston and Woodford Counties is offering community members an opportunity to grow a garden of vegetables and flowers while giving back to their community. Giving Garden kits are available free of charge to individuals with a little extra growing space. Those who register for the program pledge to donate a portion of the harvest back to community members in need.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
DFW Community News

Lewisville ISD approves pay raises

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved pay raises for all LISD staff members for the 2022-23 school year. Most campus staff will receive a 4% of midpoint raise, while campus administrators and district-level employees will get a 3% of midpoint raise. In a video to staff members, Board President Tracy Scott Miller said the board wanted to “send a strong message of support for the essential role you play in educating and providing care for our students.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy