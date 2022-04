The U.S. government seized a mega-yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Driving the news: The yacht, seized on Monday, is the first in United States’ initiatives to “seize and freeze” boats, among other valuable assets. It belonged to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, who has been accused of conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO