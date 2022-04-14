ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Avian influenza confirmed in birds living in Washtenaw County

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County officials released information that avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in wild birds. The Washtenaw County Health Department wrote in a news release that all individuals potentially exposed to the confirmed cases are being contacted. Both domestic...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

Related
UPMATTERS

DNR suggests skipping the bird feeder this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Menominee County, wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Washtenaw County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Sudden Death#Hpai#Dnr#Mdard
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Several States See Increases in Coronavirus Cases

New coronavirus infections are increasing in a handful of states as the highly transmissible BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” spreads across the country. New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Maine, Delaware and Georgia are among the states seeing increasing coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The trend...
ARIZONA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports 12th human H5N6 avian influenza case of the year

Hong Kong health officials reported today on a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 53-year-old female living in Zhenjiang City in Jiangsu Province, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. She developed symptoms on March 24 and was admitted for treatment on March 26. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy