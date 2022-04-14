ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

Seckman’s Orine carries on family name with return to wrestling Dream Team

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Imperial) Draegen Orine is living up to a rather impressive pedigree. The Seckman Jaguars sophomore wrestler already has picked up 2 state finishes of at least third place in his weight class and is making his second Regional Radio Dream Team....

Leader-Telegram

Prep softball: McCune turning injury into something positive as Osseo-Fairchild's pitching coach

OSSEO — Brooke McCune drove toward the hoop, came to a jump stop and knew right away something was wrong. Her legs gave out from underneath her in that February 1 basketball game in Tomah, and it proved costly. The ACL injury ended her basketball season prematurely, and the effects will seep deep into the spring and summer. In the blink of an eye, the career of one of the greatest athletes in Osseo-Fairchild’s history was over.
OSSEO, WI
WJHG-TV

NBH 8th grader at elite wrestling tournament in Wisconsin this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -North Bay Haven 8th grader Bear Siegal is getting the chance this week to compete in a prestigious national wrestling tournament known as the BonoBilt Big 8 Invitational. That’s taking place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and it invites what it views as the 8 top middle school wrestlers, in each weight class, from across the country. Bear Siegal, a 14 year old, 150 pounder, among those invitees. And we’re told, he is the only wrestler from the entire state of Florida to get one. So that gives you an idea of just how exclusive this is. This some video of one of Bear’s exhibitions from Thursday in Wisconsin. Bear and his family traveling north a couple of days ago. Here’s dad talking about how all this came about.
PANAMA CITY, FL
American News

Aberdeen Central tennis team dodges weather, Rezatto Rumble next weekend

Tennis season for Aberdeen Central is underway, despite the recent winter-like weather. Due to the recent wind and rain, the Golden Eagles have been forced to practice indoors, but there's just one indoor court they can use. At practice on Thursday, the team had a challenge match on the court, and roughly 20 of the players on the roster were inside an elementary school gymnasium using foam balls.
ABERDEEN, SD

