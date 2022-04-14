Seckman’s Orine carries on family name with return to wrestling Dream Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -North Bay Haven 8th grader Bear Siegal is getting the chance this week to compete in a prestigious national wrestling tournament known as the BonoBilt Big 8 Invitational. That’s taking place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and it invites what it views as the 8 top middle school wrestlers, in each weight class, from across the country. Bear Siegal, a 14 year old, 150 pounder, among those invitees. And we’re told, he is the only wrestler from the entire state of Florida to get one. So that gives you an idea of just how exclusive this is. This some video of one of Bear’s exhibitions from Thursday in Wisconsin. Bear and his family traveling north a couple of days ago. Here’s dad talking about how all this came about.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO