New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha has tested positive for COVID-19. Canha has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list and he will be out until he tests negative. Jeff McNeil is covering left field for Canha on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is up in the leadoff spot. Robinson Cano is replacing Canha in the lineup to play second base and bat sixth. McNeil is followed in the order by Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor. Dominic Smith is not in Friday's lineup, but he could see more work while Canha is out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO