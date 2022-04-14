ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Running Streak: Ohio brothers prepare for 29th Boston Marathon in a row

By WEWS Staff
kshb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the third Monday in April— known as Patriots' Day in Massachusetts— thousands of runners take off from a starting line in Hopkinton for the 26.2-mile journey that is the Boston Marathon. For Steve and Mark Godale, brothers from Aurora, Ohio, running in the race is more...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Brother of fallen Ohio Marine talks memories, legacy

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — He was charismatic. He was quick to help and late to take credit. He knew how to talk to people. “He was a great Marine,” Charles Speedy said. “A great brother and my idol.”. Let’s talk about Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy. The 30-year-old...
NEW ALBANY, OH
Boston

Map: The best places to watch the Boston Marathon

From the starting line to the final stretch, here are the spots you should check out on Marathon Monday. Marathon Monday is a special day for the athletes and the spectators. Whether you’re cheering on a loved one or just want to have a good time, the 26.2-mile course has plenty of awesome places to catch the action.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Marathon, OH
Aurora, OH
Sports
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start?

Here are the starting times for the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18. The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags. This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Will Wear Yellow ‘City Connect’ Uniforms During Homestand

The Boston Red Sox will debut at Fenway Park on Friday, but their classic home uniforms quickly will return to the closet. The Red Sox on Thursday revealed the team will wear its yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms during the first homestand of the season. They will wear the jerseys in games scheduled for Saturday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Marathon-inspired fits will return to the closet for Marathon Monday, however, as the team will don its traditional “Boston” jersey for the matinee.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#The Streak#Patriots
Itemlive.com

Local runners, send in your Boston Marathon times

Calling all local runners of the 2022 Boston Marathon — The Daily Item is looking to post your finishing times in Tuesday’s edition.  All local runners from Lynn, Saugus, Swampscott, The post Local runners, send in your Boston Marathon times appeared first on Itemlive.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Red Sox Home Opener Kicks Off Busiest Weekend In Boston Since 2019

BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years. Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics playoff game, the B.A.A. 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon on Monday. Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more. “Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.” He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed. “It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boys of summer back in Boston! It's home opener for Sox

BOSTON — The Red Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins on Friday for Boston's home opener at Fenway Park. The team is about to open their 111th season at America's most beloved ballpark, and several ceremonies are planned. A giant American flag will be draped over the left field...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy