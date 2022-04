Oklahoma is home to the longest stretch of the "Mother Road" with a little under 400 miles of Route 66 AKA "Will Rogers Highway" in the Sooner State. While the interstate and other forms of travel have eclipsed the once-popular roadway it still remains iconic and people still enjoy driving and vacationing along Route 66 to this day. There's a ton of history on Route 66 and it's the most known and celebrated roadway in the U.S.

