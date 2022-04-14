ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover Man on Probation Arrested for AR-15

WBOC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- A 32-year-old Dover man on probation is facing weapons charges after police say he was found in possession of an AR-15 rifle. Dover police said officers, along with...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 8

Bill Woolman
1d ago

Why did the need a search warrant? Probation and parole can come and do a search whenever they want while you're on probation or parole!

Reply
2
Related
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
KERN COUNTY, CA
MyChesCo

Search Warrant Executed, Man and Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities that that on April 1 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue. Police took 53-year old Marrow Wilson and 38-year-old Christina Wilson, of Elsmere, into custody without incident. Police recovered 1.96 grams of heroin, 7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover Man#Probation And Parole#White Oak Condos#Sci
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Ex Charged in Death of Unborn Child

A Philadelphia man accused of following and then killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia, then going to get food at a McDonald’s drive-thru, now faces an additional murder charge for the death of the unborn child. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday announced an additional...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Twin Offenders Jailed Following Raid On Paterson Drug Den

Twin brothers with criminal records were among five men arrested by Paterson police during a raid on a local drug den that they said yielded hundreds of illegal prescription pills, heroin, cocaine and more. Detectives watched as a 31-year-old Garfield man bought several Oxycodone pills at a second-floor Pacific Street...
GARFIELD, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating South Van Buren Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday, March 16 at approximately 3:24 p.m. in the 500 block of South Van Buren Street. Police located a 36-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

15-Year-Old Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 6 at approximately 6:01 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street when they observed a 15-year-old juvenile male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun and 5.5 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy