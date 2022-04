Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO