Steph Curry discusses viral LeBron James clip with Draymond Green

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
 1 day ago

Draymond Green wasn’t satisfied with Steph Curry’s answer the first time around, so he had to ask himself.

Last week, Curry stopped by 95.7 The Game’s live taping of the “Steiny & Guru” show at Chase Center. After hearing an audio clip of LeBron James singling him out as the player he’d like to team up with, Curry mostly played it off .

"I'm good right now," Curry said.

On Thursday, The Volume debuted the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show” featuring a long interview with Curry. Steph told Draymond he's "very optimistic" he'll be able to return from his foot injury for Game 1 Saturday against the Nuggets. At another point of the conversation, Draymond had to probe Curry for his real feeling about the possibility of playing with LeBron.”

“I saw the other day, where you laughed about it and you said, ‘Ah, I’m good.’” Green said. “But don’t give me the laugh, ‘I’m good.’ Like, take me deeper into what you were really thinking when you first heard that.”

For Curry, his relationship with LeBron started in 2008, when he was making an Elite 8 run with Davidson. James was in his fifth NBA season at that point and had just his fourth consecutive All-Star team.

“We’re 13 years removed from that and it’s still crazy,” Curry said. “He gave me a jersey when I was college at Davidson and I still have it on the wall at my parents’ house back in Charlotte. … I will never be too far removed from where I came from in terms of this journey. So, that’s dope. That’s the surreal part.”

“The other part is, OK, you take a fantasy draft and you’re building a team out and you got what Bron can do and the way I shoot the ball – obviously, there’s a curiosity, like, ‘What would that look like?’ But, also there’s a realism of – that’s why I said I’m good right now – you can never let your mind go from what is your situation, what is your moment and your time, and who I’ve been rocking with since Day 1.”

Steph would make a great politician.

Not only did he massage his answer by leading off with a nice LeBron anecdote, but he finished it off by giving a nod to Draymond, the man across the table from him.

Curry is smart enough to know that Golden State would have to blow up their entire operation to include LeBron into the fold. Likewise, you can bet Joe Lacob would never let Steph leave for the Lakers.

“That’s my best answer at it,” Curry said. “It’s fantasy, it’s wild. There’s a respect and appreciation, there’s a surrealness because of where I came from and how we first interacted when I was back in college. But if this was 2K, that’d be pretty lethal.”

NBC Sports

Kerr will ride with Klay after ridiculous talk of early decline

There was no doubt it would take Klay Thompson some time to rediscover his consistent form upon returning to the Warriors. You take 941 days off of anything and the rust will be evident. The five-time NBA All-Star oscillated between good performances and duds and had some (bandwagon) Warriors fans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors 'expect' Steph to play in Game 1 against Nuggets

Let that deep breath out, Warriors fans. He's (likely) back. Steph Curry is listed as probable for the Warriors' Game 1 matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to begin the Western Conference playoffs, and Steve Kerr says the team expects Curry to suit up. "Everything's gone really well, so...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
