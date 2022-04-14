ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?

By Amanda Vining
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Borderline personality disorder is a mental health condition that can affect a person's emotional regulation, relationships with others, and...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 6

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Bipolar Rage: Revisiting Intermittent Explosive Disorder

For both the target and the sufferer, early identification and treatment of IED as a mental illness symptom or an illness itself can be of mutual benefit. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
Psych Centra

Bipolar Disorder and Narcissistic Personality: Is There a Link?

Bipolar disorder and narcissistic personality disorder are different diagnoses but may share some characteristics. Some people live with both conditions. Bipolar disorder and narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) can both result in impulsive and overconfident behaviors. For example, you might know someone who doesn’t heed warnings or tends to ignore other...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Personality Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Behavior Therapy#Dsm#Webmd#Verywell
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Odor Conundrum

You might be dating someone that you are growing close to, and the two of you might be preparing to take the next step. However, you might have an issue with his or her odors. This might seem like an embarrassing issue to bring up to him or her, but you still might want to talk to your partner about in order to fix the situation. So, how do you do this? How do you bring up body odor to your loved one? How do you approach this subject? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy