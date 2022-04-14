ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Copycat Starbucks Easter Egg Frappuccino Is Candy-Coated Cuteness In a Glass

By Pam Beth
Parade
Parade
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Who’s ready for Easter? I for one can’t wait, so I had to share my newest frappe recipe for a Copycat Starbucks Easter Egg Frappuccino. It’s thick, rich and seriously delicious. Easy to make at home too! If you have seen my other recipes here on Parade, you know how much...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Eggs#Easter Egg#Food Drink#Parade Com
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge pecan delight cake

This cake was inspired by one of my favorite Russell Stovers chocolate candies. Bake the cake in a prepared square cake pan. Allow the cake to cool completely, then cut the cake in half. Try to cut both halves to the same thickness. Take the top half of the cake and lay it on a cake board or platter.
Mashed

Starbucks Secret Menu Refreshers You Should Try Next

The Starbucks secret menu isn't so secret whenever a new hack is discovered and goes viral across TikTok and Instagram, causing frenzied customers to line up at their local Starbucks or jump on the app to place their orders (via Buzzfeed News). The secret menu has seen some delicious successes, particularly secret frappuccinos and their various flavors such as Thin Mint, Twix, and Butterbeer (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Just Resurrected a Flavor from Its Ice Cream Graveyard

Ben & Jerry's famously maintains a Flavor Graveyard—with actual tombstones!—that honors discontinued ice cream flavors. Some stay there forever. Others get another chance and are, as the company puts it, "rein-cone-nated." Get it? Anyway, the ice cream maker announced Thursday that it's officially bringing a once-beloved flavor back from the dead: Dublin Mudslide.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Reimagines the Classic Carrot Cake — as a Cookie

If there’s one dessert that screams spring, it’s carrot cake. But for many of us, baking an entire cake just to ring in spring just isn’t in the cards. But cookies? Absolutely — and our go-to carrot cake cookies recipe is ripped straight from the pages of Martha Stewart‘s magazine.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

11 Easter Desserts You Can (and Should) Order Online

Save yourself some time baking when you order Easter desserts online. There are lots of delicious cakes, cookies and other confections to choose from!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

This New Trader Joe's Dessert Tastes Like a Trendy Drink

Is there anything better than a glass of cold bubble tea? Probably not. But if anything were to rival the drink, it would be a dessert inspired by it. So, when we found out Trader Joe's is offering a black tea and boba non-dairy ice cream, we couldn't contain our excitement.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Can't Get Enough Of Its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

What's the best food duo since sliced bread and butter? Some might say peanut butter and jelly (possibly on sliced bread). But in the world of sweets, a lot of folks might agree that few things go together better than chocolate and peanut butter. A 2021 survey by CandyStore.com found Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to be the most popular Halloween candy in America. And as of 2020, Reese's held the top spot among confectionery brands in the United States, with more than $2 billion in sales every year (via PennLive).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

Parade

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy