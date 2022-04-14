ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Ex-Nassau Exec. Ed Mangano gets 12 years in prison for bribery scheme

By Brian Brant
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz9vd_0f9SAMkc00

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano was sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal bribery charges.

The Republican was convicted in 2019 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping a longtime friend and businessman get back 20 million dollars in indirect loan guarantees from the town of Oyster Bay.

Prosecutors said the bribes included a $100,000-a-year job for his wife, a $7,500 watch, and a $3,500 massage chair.

"Edward Mangano put the Town of Oyster Bay at grave financial risk," US Attorney Richard Donoghue said. "As the schemes were uncovered, the Manganos obstructed justice, and Linda repeatedly lied to FBI agents and prosecutors. Residents of Nassau County trusted Edward Managno to carry out his duties faithfully and honestly. He betrayed that trust for personal gain."

Before his sentence was announced, the judge had very harsh words for the 61-year-old.

"Rot ran deep within you. You led by corruption and your crimes and betrayal have done harm to the people of Nassau County," the judge said.

Mangano told reporters on Thursday as he left the courthouse that it was a "very sad, painful day."

"I keep faith and I always take responsibility for my actions," he said. "Believe I'm innocent and you know it's a terrible, painful day."

Mangano is scheduled to begin his sentence on June 13.

The U.S. Attorney's Office had previously recommended Mangano receive 17 and a half years in federal prison.

Mangano's wife, Lisa Mangano, is also scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. She was found guilty of lying to the FBI.

She could potentially face up to two-and-a-half years behind bars.

The couple's first trial ended in a mistrial in May 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Former Valley attorney sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribery scheme

A former Valley attorney who pleaded guilty to bribery charges has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Roel Alanis pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery of a public official in April 2021. He was arrested in July 2019 after being accused of paying employees from the El Valle and Port Isabel immigrant detention centers for detainee roster lists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Long Island county executive is sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting hundreds and thousands of dollars in bribes, including $3,600 massage chair and $100,000 no-show job for his wife from Queens restaurant owner

Former Long Island political powerhouse Ed Mangano will spend the next 12 years in prison after he was finally sentenced on bribery charges. Mangano, 60, was found guilty in 2019 on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He had served as the Nassau...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Central Islip, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Islip, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Mangano
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Prison#Fbi#County Executive#Republican#Manganos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff: Narcs Bust Paterson Man With 730 Heroin Folds, Ounce Of Crack, Drug Cash

Passaic County sheriff's detectives busted a Paterson man with 730 heroin folds, an ounce of crack and nearly $1,500 in drug cash, authorities said. Manuel Ramos, 44, was charged with drug offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest early Thursday, April 14, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy