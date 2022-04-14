ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

"Her memory is rapidly deteriorating": Colleagues raise fears about 88-year-old Dianne Feinstein

By Alex Henderson
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ4cz_0f9SA4wn00

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been a fixture in California politics, serving as mayor of San Francisco during the late 1970s and 1980s and as a U.S. senator since the early 1990s. Feinstein, now 88, has chaired the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, and she has been a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But some of her colleagues, according to San Francisco Chronicle reporters Tal Kopan and Joe Garofoli, now fear that the veteran senator has become mentally unfit for her job.

"When a California Democrat in Congress recently engaged in an extended conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein," Kopan and Garofoli explain, "they prepared for a rigorous policy discussion like those they'd had with her many times over the last 15 years. Instead, the lawmaker said, they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours."

The Chronicle reporters add, "Rather than delve into policy, Feinstein, 88, repeated the same small-talk questions, like asking the lawmaker what mattered to voters in their district, they said, with no apparent recognition the two had already had a similar conversation."

According to Kopan and Garofoli, that lawmaker — who spoke to the Chronicle on condition of anonymity — "began raising concerns with colleagues to see if some kind of intervention to persuade Feinstein to retire was possible."

That member of Congress told the Chronicle, "I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn't resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone. She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that's why my encounter with her was so jarring: because there was just no trace of that."

Kopan and Garofoli report that in recent interviews, "four U.S. senators, including three Democrats" and "three former Feinstein staffers" told the Chronicle that Feinstein's "memory is rapidly deteriorating."

"They said that the memory lapses do not appear to be constant and that some days, she is nearly as sharp as she used to be," according to Kopan and Garofoli. "During the March confirmation hearing for soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Feinstein appeared composed as she read pertinent questions, though she repeated comments to Jackson about the judge's composure in the face of tough questioning. But some close to her said that on her most difficult days, she does not seem to fully recognize even longtime colleagues."

However, another veteran of California politics, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told the Chronicle that she has not noticed any decline in Feinstein's memory.

Pelosi told the Chronicle, "Sen. Feinstein is a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate. She is constantly traveling between California and the Capitol, working relentlessly to ensure Californians' needs are met and voices are heard."

Comments / 183

Karmak
1d ago

There must be an age limit this is ridiculous that people grow old And senile on the job. Anywhere else they would have to let you go long ago.

Reply(14)
110
nope nope
1d ago

Piglosi, McConnell and all the other old gesers will be the same way. There needs to be some serious term limits. They all, meaning politicians should retire at 65, they have the money to do so. Being half-cocked is a real detriment to every American.

Reply(3)
75
Tman
1d ago

Quite a few in office that need to retire. You can’t drive a car but you can make decisions that affect millions of people policy is not a good idea.

Reply
47
Related
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Alternet#San Francisco Chronicle#Democrat
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

"Unfit": Trump-backed Nebraska GOP candidate accused of groping 8 women — including state senator

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Eight women including a Republican state senator have come forward to accuse Charles Herbster—a front-runner in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump—of sexual assault or other grossly inappropriate behavior, according to a report published Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy