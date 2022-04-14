Wind Advisory issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren by NWS
1 day ago
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...
Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-22 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
We always need to be aware of the potential for severe weather in the tri-states, but that's especially true for this Wednesday. There's a strong possibility many parts of our area will experience some level of severe storms beginning in the morning hours. There are several forecasts from the National...
Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-03-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clark, Oldham, northwestern Shelby, southwestern Henry and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1107 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Prospect, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prospect and Green Spring around 1110 PM EDT. Brownsboro Farm, Creekside and Ten Broeck around 1115 PM EDT. Anchorage, Worthington Hills and Coldstream around 1120 PM EDT. La Grange around 1125 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains of Inyo County and Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-21 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Mississippi Tennessee River at Savannah Mississippi River at Osceola Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The south evacuation road from Whiskey and Bordeaux Islands is going underwater. In Mississippi, roads to Bordeaux Point area are beginning to flood. Campsites on the south side of Flower Lake are being covered. Parts of the road to Stubb`s Island are flooded. In Arkansas, the lowest access road to fields inside the Arkansas Levee south of Horseshoe Lake is flooded. The evacuation road from Peters Island is covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.7 feet Monday, April 11. - Action stage is 27.0 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-21 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-23 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Showers to gradually diminish this evening Quick bursts of rain/snow, small hail (graupel) and strong winds will slowly diminish from west to east through 9 PM CDT. Showers will still cause sudden reductions in visibility and strong wind gusts up to 45 MPH. Little or no accumulation is expected on roads, but travel will still be hazardous at times early this evening.
Effective: 2022-03-21 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
