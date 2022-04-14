Wind Advisory issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Mississippi Tennessee River at Savannah Mississippi River at Osceola Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The south evacuation road from Whiskey and Bordeaux Islands is going underwater. In Mississippi, roads to Bordeaux Point area are beginning to flood. Campsites on the south side of Flower Lake are being covered. Parts of the road to Stubb`s Island are flooded. In Arkansas, the lowest access road to fields inside the Arkansas Levee south of Horseshoe Lake is flooded. The evacuation road from Peters Island is covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.7 feet Monday, April 11. - Action stage is 27.0 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

28 DAYS AGO