HAMILTON (CBS) — For the last 22 years, Linda Heitz has been helping runners get to the starting line of the Boston Marathon. “We all have a job to do here. And my job is to get you to the start line. Your job is to get to the finish. And I’m wishing you the very best of luck,” said Heitz. The Hamilton woman says during the nearly hour long trip from Boston to Hopkinton, she gets to know her passengers. “It’s a long ride. You get a chance to talk to a lot of the people, especially the ones that are right...

HAMILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO