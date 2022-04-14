Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle....
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, locally higher near the crests. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.
Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers. Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted...
Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTY At 630 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paris, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Booneville... Paris Magazine... Subiaco Ratcliff... Caulksville Wilkins... Roseville Carbon City... Driggs Chismville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin and central Crawford Counties through 715 AM CDT At 649 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Mountainburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Cedarville... Mountainburg Alma... Mulberry Dyer... Chester Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Fern... Piney Locke... Lonelm This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 13 and 27. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 545 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van Buren, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Charleston... Alma Barling... Lavaca Mulberry... Dyer Branch... Denning Rudy... Fort Smith Regional Airport Bloomer... Fort Chaffee Kibler... Central City Concord... Shibley Vesta... Cecil This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 2 and 21. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Drew The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Western Drew County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 717 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Industrial Park to Hilo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hampton... Hermitage Harrell... Ingalls Hilo... Hampton Municipal Airport Lanark... Highland Industrial Park Banks... Tinsman Artesian... Delhi Farmville... Locust Bayou Valley... Gravelridge Woodberry... Mt Olive in Bradley County Marsden... Jersey HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Ouachita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Bradley, central Calhoun and central Ouachita Counties through 745 AM CDT At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cullendale to near Hilo. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden... Hampton Hermitage... Harrell Ingalls... Cullendale Highland Industrial Park... Hilo Hampton Municipal Airport... East Camden Artesian... Delhi Fairview in Ouachita County... Locust Bayou Gravelridge... Woodberry Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden Jersey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northwestern Arkansas...and southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Haskell; Le Flore; Sequoyah Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Crawford, northeastern Haskell, Sequoyah and northeastern Le Flore Counties through 645 AM CDT At 614 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles north of Brushy to 3 miles north of Keota. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Sallisaw... Pocola Muldrow... Roland Spiro... Arkoma Vian... Keota Gans... Marble City Tamaha... Moffett Brushy... Brushy Lake State Park Short... Rock Island Cowlington... Kanima Scullyville... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 294 and 328. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CLARK...SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS...GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 558 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Ouachita State Park to near Piney in Garland County to Lofton to 7 miles southeast of Meyers to near Glenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Norman Perla... Lonsdale Gum Springs in Clark County... Meyers Jessieville... Lake Ouachita State Park Lofton... Rockwell DeGray Lake State Park... Hot Springs Memorial Field This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
