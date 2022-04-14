High Wind Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 20:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Indiana White River at Hazleton. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Ravenswood, Spencer, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and Bloomfield begins to flood. County Road 175 south of Bloomfield floods. County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157 S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 100 W between CR 250 W and the White River affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM EDT Thursday was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO