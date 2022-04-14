High Wind Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Jackson; Mason; Putnam; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Mason County in western West Virginia Northwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia West central Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Northern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southwestern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Buffalo, or 10 miles southeast of Gallipolis, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Elizabeth, Racine, Forked Run State Park, Ravenswood, New Haven, Buffalo, Sandyville, Syracuse, Leon, Portland, Mount Alto, Belleville, Reedsville, Southside, Ashton, Cottageville, Grimms Landing, Evans and Morristown. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 138 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
