Bloomington, IN

Indiana baseball continues road trip with weekend series against Rutgers

Indiana Daily Student
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana will travel to the East Coast to face off against Rutgers for its second road series in a row. Following a series loss against Purdue and a ninth-inning comeback win against Indiana State University on Tuesday, the Hoosiers are still looking to capture their first series win over a Big...

