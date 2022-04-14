ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Suspect charged with hitting 2 Eureka officers during car theft pursuit

KSDK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Levell Adams, 19, is accused of hitting...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 3

KREM

Everett police officer shot, killed by suspect during altercation

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer was killed by a 50-year-old male during an altercation, according to police. Officer Dan Rocha, 41, served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade. A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team...
EVERETT, WA
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Suspects identified in two vehicle pursuits; woman in second chase rams police car three times

NATCHEZ — Two people have been arrested following unrelated vehicle pursuits across state lines on Thursday afternoon. After a high-speed pursuit, Adams County deputies apprehended Robert Tolbert, age 48, from Hattiesburg, and would charge him with felony fleeing from law enforcement and hold him for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigator Frank Smith said.
NATCHEZ, MS
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for theft suspect

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man that is a suspect in a theft. According to investigators, the man frequents the Walmart in Hazel Green, taking things without paying for them. Investigators also said the suspect is driving a pick-up truck that has been reported stolen through the Huntsville Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

