Kingston man charged after October shooting in Scranton

By Tim Haberski
 1 day ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man is facing charges after a police investigation into a shooting that took place in Scranton.

Scranton police say they responded to the 500 block of Linden Street outside Stack City Social Club on October 3, 2021 for a report of a shooting.

Scranton detectives served a search warrant on the vehicle they say was involved in the shooting.

On April 1, 2022, police charged Robert Thompson, 30, of Kingston, with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.

While police did not specify if Thompson was the trigger man in the Linden Street shooting incident, they say Thompson was in possession of a stolen gun.

