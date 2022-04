HOLT — GoFundMe fundraisers have been established to help a Holt family whose house was recently destroyed by a fire. The home of Glen and Jen Arne on Wilkerson Bluff Road was deemed a total loss after it was ravaged by the fire last Monday afternoon. No one was home at the time, but the family’s two cats died in the blaze.

