High Wind Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Fayette County in central Ohio North central Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilmington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Jeffersonville, New Jasper, Bowersville, Port William, Octa, Paintersville, Rosemoor, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Gladstone, Bell Center, Shady Grove, Interstate 71 at US Route 35 and Interstate 71 at US Route 68. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
