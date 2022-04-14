Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock; Taliaferro; Warren; Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Warren, northeastern Hancock, Taliaferro and southern Wilkes Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1027 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Barnett, or near Crawfordville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Washington, Warrenton, Crawfordville, Norwood, Sharon, Camak, Ficklin, Cadley, Lundberg, Metasville, Holliday Park, Aonia, Powelton, Barnett, Rocky Creek Fire Dept., Lyneville, Raytown, Alexander Stephens Park and Sandy Cross. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

HANCOCK COUNTY, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO