The staffing of captains Felicia Barnes, Emily Murphy and Katja Lancing marked the first time all three captain positions at one station were held by women — When Captain Felicia Barnes was assigned to Fairfax County, Virginia, Fire Station 37 last year, she and the other two captains at that station made history. With the addition of Captain Barnes, it was the first time that all three captain positions at one Fairfax County Fire and Rescue station were staffed by women.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO