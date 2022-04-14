NASA hopes to make space more accessible by addressing socioeconomic barriers

Nature Nanotechnology fosters and promotes integration among scientific disciplines. In our first issue in October 2006, we asked several researchers to tell us what their idea of 'nanotechnology' was1. Quoting from that feature, Prof. Mauro Ferrari, a pioneer in nanomedicine, wrote: "At the nanoscale there is no difference between chemistry and physics, engineering, mathematics, biology or any subset thereof." And therein lies the beauty of it. There's something appealing and captivating in understanding, manipulating and engineering matter and interactions at the smallest possible level; and from such an understanding build structures and materials with novel and desired properties, in complete control of the structure"“properties relationship. This perception transcends traditional scientific fields. Like a conceptual black hole, doing nanoscience and nanotechnology continues to attract practitioners from all sides. And it's a party.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO