Aerospace & Defense

NASA hopes to make space more accessible by addressing socioeconomic barriers

By K. Holt
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is taking steps to create more opportunities related to space, including for those from underserved and underrepresented communities, amid a broader push for improved racial equity in the federal government. The agency says its Equity Action Plan will allow it to internally and externally track progress on improving diversity, equity,...

www.engadget.com

WGN Radio

NASA’s new space plans with Rod Pyle

Rod Pyle, editor in chief of Ad Astra Magazine, talks about the big news from NASA’s new “megarocket,” the SLS, and NASA’s moon lander plans. Rod gives us the plan that NASA has laid out for the public for the next few weeks. Check out Rod’s podcast  “This Week in Space,” which is available on Spotify, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Science#Equal Opportunity
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Engadget

Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: NASA Space Day

An abandoned newborn baby investigation, a teen accused of wrong-way driving, NH restaurant week, & Scot's birthday weekend!. Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dreary Friday morning, a brief shower was possible later. More showers are also possible Saturday. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated:...
ASTRONOMY
protocol.com

AI is helping save LGBTQ+ kids

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how the Trevor Project is using OpenAI’s GPT software to train counselors, the Lapsus$ hacking gang probably doesn’t need to shave, and this week in enterprise tech moves. Spin up. Ransomware is getting really expensive. The average ransomware demand handled by...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
freightwaves.com

The future of last-mile delivery includes drones

As FreightWaves predicted last month, the future of last-mile delivery will be many things — fast, flexible, automated, sustainable. One thing we didn’t mention is that it will also be airborne. Drone delivery is taking off. Long seen as some kind of Jetsonian future, drones today are delivering...
RETAIL
Nature.com

In praise of interdisciplinary science

Nature Nanotechnology fosters and promotes integration among scientific disciplines. In our first issue in October 2006, we asked several researchers to tell us what their idea of 'nanotechnology' was1. Quoting from that feature, Prof. Mauro Ferrari, a pioneer in nanomedicine, wrote: "At the nanoscale there is no difference between chemistry and physics, engineering, mathematics, biology or any subset thereof." And therein lies the beauty of it. There's something appealing and captivating in understanding, manipulating and engineering matter and interactions at the smallest possible level; and from such an understanding build structures and materials with novel and desired properties, in complete control of the structure"“properties relationship. This perception transcends traditional scientific fields. Like a conceptual black hole, doing nanoscience and nanotechnology continues to attract practitioners from all sides. And it's a party.
SCIENCE
Cheddar News

Paving the Way for Women in the Spirits Industry; Sustainability That Gives Back to The Planet and Social Causes

On this episode of ChedHER, Amira Rasool, CEO and Founder of The Folklore, discusses her $1.7 million pre-seed funding round and why she's being intentional about the investors she's working with; Brittany Merrill-Yeng, co-founder Skrewball Whiskey, reveals the origins of Skrewball Whisky, experiencing a period of rapid growth, and navigating a male-dominated industry; Suz Hernandez, Owner of MamaP, breaks down how her company is combining eco-friendly and sustainable products with a mission to donate to non-profits that help people and the planet.
ADVOCACY
Engadget

The first all-civilian space crew has docked with the ISS

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the first fully private space crew has docked with the International Space Station. The quartet launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning without any major hiccups. Their journey to the ISS took around 20 hours. The Dragon ran into a video routing problem before the docking sequence could start, causing a 45 minute-delay as it stayed roughly 20 meters away from the ISS while SpaceX was troubleshooting the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: Quantum Teleportation Provides Express Lane for Data Communication

Teleportation may be a concept usually reserved for science fiction, but researchers have demonstrated that it can be used to avoid loss in communication channels on the quantum level. The team, including researchers from Griffith University’s Center for Quantum Dynamics, has highlighted the issues around inherent loss that occurs across...
SCIENCE

