Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year finalists
Carson Exferd, Nampa
• Won second straight 4A state title, at 120 pounds.
• Claimed 4A District III title.
• Finished season with a 28-1 record.
• Won tournament titles at Weiser Invitational and Red Halverson Invitational.
Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly
• Won fourth straight 4A state title, at 132 pounds.
• Claimed 4A District III title.
• Finished season with a 42-3 record.
• Won tournament titles at Red Halverson Invitational and Rollie Lane.
• Finished sixth at prestigious Walsh Ironman in Ohio.
• Signed to wrestle at Princeton University.
Kyle Rice, New Plymouth
• Won fourth straight 2A state title, at 138 pounds.
• Won 2A District III title.
• Finished season with 44-3 record.
• Won titles at Marsing Pod Tournament, Magic Valley Classic and Calhoun Classic.
• Plans to wrestle next season at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
