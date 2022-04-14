Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year finalists

Dawson CC Men's Basketball coach Joe Peterson announced the signing of Billings Skyview’s Payton Sanders. “We’ve been watching Payton play the past couple of years and have always been impressed with his toughness and competitiveness. There’s no question he’s one of the top players in the state; and even more importantly, he’s a winner! We are excited he chose to continue his development at Dawson and are looking forward to seeing his growth," Peterson said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO