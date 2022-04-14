ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year finalists

Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJO3u_0f9S7Aei00

Carson Exferd, Nampa

• Won second straight 4A state title, at 120 pounds.

• Claimed 4A District III title.

• Finished season with a 28-1 record.

• Won tournament titles at Weiser Invitational and Red Halverson Invitational.

Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly

• Won fourth straight 4A state title, at 132 pounds.

• Claimed 4A District III title.

• Finished season with a 42-3 record.

• Won tournament titles at Red Halverson Invitational and Rollie Lane.

• Finished sixth at prestigious Walsh Ironman in Ohio.

• Signed to wrestle at Princeton University.

Kyle Rice, New Plymouth

• Won fourth straight 2A state title, at 138 pounds.

• Won 2A District III title.

• Finished season with 44-3 record.

• Won titles at Marsing Pod Tournament, Magic Valley Classic and Calhoun Classic.

• Plans to wrestle next season at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Steve Prefontaine named as member of new Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame

The newly established Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame will have a familiar face in its inaugural class. Steve Prefontaine, an Oregon legend for distance running, was announced on Thursday as a member of the first class for the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, which is being put together by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
COOS BAY, OR
Flathead Beacon

Caleb Aland Named Next Flathead Football Coach

Flathead High School’s quarterbacks coach has moved to the top job on the sidelines at Legends Stadium. Caleb Aland, who spent a year as an assistant with the Braves, has been selected as Flathead’s new head football coach, the school announced on Thursday. His hiring will not become official until the school board approves it.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Nampa, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Herald-Journal

Softball player and gymnast to join USU Hall of Fame

Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series profiling the newest additions to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23. Two classes will be added to the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23, making up for missing a year because of COVID.
LOGAN, UT
KARK

Gymback Duo Set for National Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas natives Kennedy Hambrick and Sarah Shaffer will return home for the weekend looking to cap the Gymbacks’ year off strong at the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Hambrick will compete as an all-around individual qualifier for the second year in a row, and Shaffer will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Grand View University#Combat#Idaho Press Sports Stars#District Iii#Weiser Invitational
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Brandon Faire drives in seven, University baseball downs Cheney

Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 17, Cheney 2: Brandon Faire went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs and the Titans (10-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 4-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ricco Longo went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for U-Hi. Jason Morton pitched a complete game and struck out six.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Montana Tech makes final preparations ahead of spring football game

BUTTE, Mont. -- The bleachers at Bob Green Field in Butte may have been empty on Thursday night, but they'll be full of copper and green come Friday, April 22. At the yearly spring game, Montana Tech fans will get a look at how 15 days of spring camp have shaped up what will eventually become the 2022 Orediggers football team.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Skyview's Payton Sanders signs with Dawson CC Basketball

Dawson CC Men's Basketball coach Joe Peterson announced the signing of Billings Skyview’s Payton Sanders. “We’ve been watching Payton play the past couple of years and have always been impressed with his toughness and competitiveness. There’s no question he’s one of the top players in the state; and even more importantly, he’s a winner! We are excited he chose to continue his development at Dawson and are looking forward to seeing his growth," Peterson said.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Santiam Christian's Jaden Roth tosses no-hitter

Jadon Roth pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter Thursday in Santiam Christian’s 9-0 home win against Harrisburg/Mohawk in a 3A Special District 3 baseball game. Roth, a senior right-hander, also had a hit and a RBI. Teammate Eli Kennel had three hits with...
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
668
Followers
942
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy