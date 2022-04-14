Ivy Tech receives $1.2M for program to help students achieve education goals

A program that offers a range of assistance to students so they can complete their education received a $1.2 million boost.

The funds will support Ivy Tech Community College’s “To the Finish Line” program at its Lake County campus. College representatives said the fund will support one year of operations and provide support for between 450 and 600 students.

The funding was part of a $45 million community funding request by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, which was included in the final version of the Congressional Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations legislation. College representatives were joined by Mrvan along with a student who was aided by the program announcing the funding at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary on April 12.

To the Finish Line is a student support model, which provides wraparound services to students facing difficult life circumstances, according to Ivy Tech. Many students who fail to achieve their educational goals are often derailed when hitting life hurdles and forced to make tough decisions, including paying for school or replacing a flat tire, or buying food for their families.

To the Finish Line includes expansion of the Lake County campus’s welding program to increase class accessibility to new students, college representatives said. Additionally, welding labs will be equipped new equipment as part of the program.

In the past, Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus lacked the resources and infrastructure to assist students so they could achieve their educational goals, college officials said. To the Finish Line bridges the gap for qualifying students by connecting them to community care teams, which include an academic accountability partner, a success coach, and a career coach.

The initiative also offers access to a crisis mitigation fund to provide students with direct immediate assistance in a financial crisis such as paying a utility bill or rent payment to avoid eviction. The program also provides tuition support to students who exceed income guidelines to qualify for federal or state financial aid.

To the Finish Line has been supported through the years by the North Township Trustee, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, the Salvation Army, and Goodwill.

