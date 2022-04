The Toronto Blue Jays’ victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night was an exciting one, as superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed three home runs for the first time in his career to lead the club to a victory at Yankee Stadium. However, while the Blue Jays’ mighty lineup flexed its muscles once again, it also sustained a blow during the contest. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who exited Wednesday’s game with left side discomfort, received an injury update that won’t make Blue Jays fans very happy ahead of Thursday’s rubber match against the Yankees. Toronto tweeted the update from their team Twitter account.

