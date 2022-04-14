ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Love to make decision in ‘the next week and a half, two weeks’

By Alec Lasley
 1 day ago

A little over a week after the end of the college basketball season, UNC basketball received great news with the return of All-ACC forward Armando Bacot for his senior season . With one piece of the puzzle put together, the Tar Heels await a few other important decisions.

One of those is with sophomore year guard Caleb Love . There have been a lot of rumors about his potential decision but on Wednesday he addressed those.

Taking part in an NIL deal tour for the ‘Iron Five Barnstorming Tour’, Love talked to InsideCarolina about his decision-making process.

I’m just getting feedback from NBA teams and seeing where I would land in the draft — whether that’s first round, second round, wherever that is — and just making the right decision for me. If it’s not meant for me to go this year, then I’m going to come back. I’m taking it day by day, getting all the feedback that I can, and then I’ll make a decision.

Love went on to say that he expects a decision in “the next week and a half, two weeks.”

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season helping lead the Tar Heels to a National Championship runner-up appearance. He also shot 36 percent from three on the season.

Love took big strides after returning from a disappointing freshman season in which he shot 31.6 percent from the field overall and just 26.6 percent from three.

During the NCAA Tournament run, Love averaged 18.8 points per game. That included three 20+ point games and a 30-point game against UCLA in which he scored 27 in the second half. Love also had 22 of his 28 points in the second half in the Final Four against Duke, including the game-sealing three with 24.8 seconds left.

North Carolina was 13-0 in the 13 20+ point games that Love had this season.

The fans, our success, just going to different places on the road, battling with them, all of that played a part … Yeah, I don’t want to leave these guys,” Love continued. “What we went through, to get to this point, and bring the Carolina feeling back … that definitely plays a part in not wanting to leave them, but like I said I want to make the right decision … I’m going to make the right decision for myself and my future.”

