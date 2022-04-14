Memphis Zoo on the lookout for missing marsupial after storms

After storms on Wednesday, April 13, the Memphis Zoo reports a resident is missing: a wallaby.

Wallabies are similar to kangaroos, but are smaller.

The zoo said that ahead of the storm that staff was monitoring Lick Creek, which runs around the KangaZoo exhibit. As the exhibit began to flood, staff began evacuating animals and relocated them to the animal hospital.

During an animal count, according to the zoo, it was noticed that one wallaby was unaccounted for and staff began searching for the animal.

On Thursday, the zoo continues to search for the wallaby and asks those with sightings to call the zoo at 901-333-6500 and include the location and time.

Because wallabies are skittish, the zoo asks that people not approach the wallaby, even though they are considered to be gentle animals.