We're riding right on the northern edge of a system passing by to our south. Persistent rain in Iowa tonight into Friday morning will just barely nudge up into NE Iowa. Areas south of a line from Preston, MN to Mason City, IA have the best opportunity to see some showers. At temps, as the colder temps from aloft are brought down lower as it rains, some snow will be possible. The expectation is for any accumulation to be minor locally. Rainfall amounts could be up around 1/10" in select spots. Many into Minnesota will miss out.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO